Putin To Meet With President Of Vietnam In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:00 AM

Putin to Meet With President of Vietnam in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Tuesday hold talks in Moscow with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders are expected to discuss urgent issues of strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various spheres: political dialogue, trade and economic, defense industry, scientific and technological cooperation, and humanitarian contacts.

The presidents will also exchange views on the regional agenda.

