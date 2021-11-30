Putin To Meet With President Of Vietnam In Moscow
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Tuesday hold talks in Moscow with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two leaders are expected to discuss urgent issues of strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various spheres: political dialogue, trade and economic, defense industry, scientific and technological cooperation, and humanitarian contacts.
The presidents will also exchange views on the regional agenda.