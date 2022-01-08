Putin, Tokayev Discuss Situation in Kazakhstan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a "lengthy" phone conversation on Saturday to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said.

"The president of Kazakhstan spoke in detail about the current situation in the country but noted that it was stabilizing," the statement read.

Tokayev suggested that leaders of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) meet by video to assess the situation in his country after it was ravaged by violent protests this week.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that at this stage the situation required a conversation between CSTO leaders. He said he would initiate a CSTO Collective Security Council video conference in the next few days ... Vladimir Putin supported this proposal," the Kremlin said.

Tokayev thanked Putin and the other leaders of CSTO for lending him their support during the crisis. The two leaders agreed to remain in contact.

CSTO includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.