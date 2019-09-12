UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Visits Dagestan On 20th Anniversary Of Defeated Militant Invasion

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

Putin Visits Dagestan on 20th Anniversary of Defeated Militant Invasion

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian Republic of Dagestan on Thursday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of repelling the invasion of terrorists in the republic.

The Russian leader arrived in the airport of Makhachkala and traveled to the village of Botlikh, where he talked with the local population and laid flowers at the memorial dedicated to the servicemen and members of popular militia who fought off the violent invasion of terrorists from Chechnya in the republic in 1999.

On August 7, 1999, several groups of Chechan terrorists, led by Shamil Basayev, invaded Dagestan with a proclaimed aim "to free" Muslims. The fierce fighting claimed the lives of over 280 people, including military and security servicemen, as well as civilians.

More than 800 others were injured.

After the attack was repelled, Putin, who was Russia's acting prime minster at the time, arrived in late August in Botlikh to meet with military commanders and popular militia members to thank them for their bravery.

During the annual "Direct Line" Q&A session with Putin in July 2019, the men from the Botlikh village, who fought off the invasion of terrorists together with the Russian military, asked the Russian leader to ascribe them the status of Russian veterans.

On August 20, Putin signed a law that granted veteran status to the residents of Dagestan who participated in military action against the invaders.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Russia Makhachkala Vladimir Putin July August 2019 Muslim From Airport

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

3 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

3 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.