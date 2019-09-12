Putin Visits Dagestan on 20th Anniversary of Defeated Militant Invasion

(@imziishan)

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Russian Republic of Dagestan on Thursday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of repelling the invasion of terrorists in the republic.

The Russian leader arrived in the airport of Makhachkala and traveled to the village of Botlikh, where he talked with the local population and laid flowers at the memorial dedicated to the servicemen and members of popular militia who fought off the violent invasion of terrorists from Chechnya in the republic in 1999.

On August 7, 1999, several groups of Chechan terrorists, led by Shamil Basayev, invaded Dagestan with a proclaimed aim "to free" Muslims. The fierce fighting claimed the lives of over 280 people, including military and security servicemen, as well as civilians.

More than 800 others were injured.

After the attack was repelled, Putin, who was Russia's acting prime minster at the time, arrived in late August in Botlikh to meet with military commanders and popular militia members to thank them for their bravery.

During the annual "Direct Line" Q&A session with Putin in July 2019, the men from the Botlikh village, who fought off the invasion of terrorists together with the Russian military, asked the Russian leader to ascribe them the status of Russian veterans.

On August 20, Putin signed a law that granted veteran status to the residents of Dagestan who participated in military action against the invaders.