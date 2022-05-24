Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were included on the TIME 100 list of the most influential people of 2022, which was revealed by the US Time magazine on Monday.

An accompanying presentation article for Putin was written by imprisoned Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, while the US President Joe Biden wrote an entry for Zelenskyy.

Navalny said that Putin had taught everyone a lesson that "a path that begins with 'just a little election rigging' always ends with a dictatorship (which) always leads to war.

"

Biden praised Zelenskyy in his Time article, saying that the Ukrainian president has "left his mark on history" and proved to the world that "Ukraine will long endure" and its people will ultimately realize the democratic future they have "long desired."

TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, published since 1999. The list is now a highly publicized event, and the magazine makes it clear that entrants are recognized for changing the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.