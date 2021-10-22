MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai International Discussion Club will not affect the Russian relations with the West, Russia remains and will be a part of Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Putin delivered the speech at the Valdai International Discussion Club, in which he criticized Western approaches to various issues.

"No, it will in no way affect the (Russian) relations with the Western countries. Russia was, is and will be an indispensable part of Europe," Peskov said.