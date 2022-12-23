UrduPoint.com

Pyongyang Expected To Step Up Cyber Attacks On Seoul In 2023 - South Korea's Intelligence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Pyongyang Expected to Step Up Cyber Attacks on Seoul in 2023 - South Korea's Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) North Korea is expected to intensify cyber attacks on South Korea in 2023 to steal information on advanced technologies in nuclear energy and space programs, the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) said on Thursday.

"Marking the third year under its five-year economic development plan in 2023, the North is expected to be bent on stealing key technologies, and collecting diplomatic and security intelligence in a bid to meet its policy goals," NIS said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to NIS, the North's hacking groups will likely focus on stealing South Korea's technologies related to nuclear plants, chips, and the defense industry, as well as collecting information on Seoul and Washington's policy toward Pyongyang.

Seoul's spy agency also expects Pyongyang to intensify cyber attacks aiming to steal cryptocurrency in 2023. Since 2017, North Korea has allegedly stolen cryptocurrency assets worth 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion), including some 800 billion won in 2022 alone.

