Qatar to Invest Up to $12.5Bln in UK Industry - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Qatar plans to invest up to 10 billion Pounds ($12.5 million) in the UK industry, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

"Following the signing today of the Qatar-UK Strategic Investment Partnership between the United Kingdom's Office for Investment and the Government of the State of Qatar, the State of Qatar is looking for opportunities to invest around £10bn in the United Kingdom over the next five years," Downing Street said in joint communique after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in London.

The leaders also agreed on the launch of the UK-Qatar Energy Dialogue, which aims to deepen the energy and climate change cooperation between the countries, the statement said.

Both politicians look forward to Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with London ready to provide assistance to counter terrorism and malign activity during the event, according to the communique.

The UK and Qatar share an important trade relationship, which was worth $6 million in 2021, with Qatari investment in the UK economy estimated at more than $50 million, the statement added.