UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Invest Up To $12.5Bln In UK Industry - Downing Street

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Qatar to Invest Up to $12.5Bln in UK Industry - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Qatar plans to invest up to 10 billion Pounds ($12.5 million) in the UK industry, Downing Street said on Tuesday.

"Following the signing today of the Qatar-UK Strategic Investment Partnership between the United Kingdom's Office for Investment and the Government of the State of Qatar, the State of Qatar is looking for opportunities to invest around £10bn in the United Kingdom over the next five years," Downing Street said in joint communique after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in London.

The leaders also agreed on the launch of the UK-Qatar Energy Dialogue, which aims to deepen the energy and climate change cooperation between the countries, the statement said.

Both politicians look forward to Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with London ready to provide assistance to counter terrorism and malign activity during the event, according to the communique.

The UK and Qatar share an important trade relationship, which was worth $6 million in 2021, with Qatari investment in the UK economy estimated at more than $50 million, the statement added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World FIFA Qatar London United Kingdom Event Government Industry Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

11 minutes ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

11 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

11 minutes ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

11 minutes ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

11 minutes ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.