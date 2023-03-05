UrduPoint.com

Qatar To Provide $60Mln To Support UN Program For Least Developed Countries - Emir

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2023 | 01:10 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Sunday that Qatar would provide $60 million to support the program on assistance to least developed countries.

"Qatar announces a financial contribution of $60 million, of which $10 million will be allocated to support the implementation of the activities of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries and $50 million will be used to support the program's expected results and build resilience in the least developed countries," Al Thani said at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the 5th UN Conference on Least Developed Countries began in Qatar. The event will receive 46 least developed countries and provide a platform for discussion of their economic, political, social, and ecological issues.

