Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

The hot and dry weather during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays would follow the rain showers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) Eid-ul-Azha holidays would witness scorching heat and temperature in Pakistan, the Meteorological Department predicted on Thursday.

WEATHER DURING EID-UL-ADHA HOLIDAYS

The predictions point out the prospect of rain and an early monsoon season for cooler weather and relief for Pakistanis amid high temperatures during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Looking ahead, late June may see two episodes of rainfall across the country, indicating an early onset of the monsoon season that could bring relief from the intense heat.