UrduPoint.com

Quad Opposes 'change By Force' With Eyes On China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Quad opposes 'change by force' with eyes on China

Leaders of Japan, Australia, the United States and India said Tuesday they oppose all attempts to "change the status quo by force, particularly in the Indo-Pacific"

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Leaders of Japan, Australia, the United States and India said Tuesday they oppose all attempts to "change the status quo by force, particularly in the Indo-Pacific".

The statement, which followed a summit meeting of the four members of the so-called Quad alliance, comes with international pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and growing concern about whether Beijing could try to forcibly seize self-ruled Taiwan.

"As Russia's invasion of Ukraine is shaking the fundamental principles of the international order... (we) confirmed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force will never be tolerated anywhere, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region," Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

The meeting was attended by US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian premier Anthony Albanese and Kishida.

In a joint statement, the leaders made specific reference to "the militarisation of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia and efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities" -- all activities China is accused of carrying out regionally.

But they avoided explicit condemnation of either China or Russia.

India is the only Quad member that has declined to publicly criticise Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

After talks in Tokyo, the Quad nations also agreed on a new maritime monitoring initiative that is expected to bolster surveillance of Chinese activity in the region.

And they announced a plan to spend at least $50 billion on infrastructure projects and investment in the region over the next five years.

The moves come with worries over recent Chinese efforts to build ties with Pacific nations including the Solomon Islands, which sealed a wide-ranging security pact with Beijing last month.

"We are committed to working closely with partners and the region to drive public and private investment to bridge gaps," they said in a joint statement.

"To achieve this, (the) Quad will seek to extend more than $50 billion of infrastructure assistance and investment in the Indo-Pacific, over the next five years."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia China Narendra Modi Beijing Tokyo Alliance Japan Solomon Islands United States Turkish Lira All Billion

Recent Stories

Colombian President Welcomes US Decision to Grant ..

Colombian President Welcomes US Decision to Grant Country Major Non-NATO Ally St ..

47 seconds ago
 Japan Not Planning to Join AUKUS - Prime Minister ..

Japan Not Planning to Join AUKUS - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

6 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record h ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices to record high

6 minutes ago
 'Kind of complicated': Growing grapes in the world ..

'Kind of complicated': Growing grapes in the world's driest desert

17 minutes ago
 Mangos-a best source of nutrition to fight heatstr ..

Mangos-a best source of nutrition to fight heatstroke

23 minutes ago
 Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

Govt starts sealing exit, entry points of Lahore

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.