Quake of 5.5 Magnitude Strikes Philippines Injuring 25 - Disaster Reduction Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Some 25 people got injured following a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck Surigao del Sur province in southern Philippines early on Saturday, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

"On 13 July 2019, 4:42 AM, an earthquake occurred in Carrascas (Surigao de Sur) ... A total of 25 injured persons were reported in Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid and Cantilan," the NDRRMC's report said.

According to Adel de Guzman, the head of Surigao del Sur's Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, quoted by the Inquirer.net news portal, many of those injured were still in bed when the earthquake struck. De Guzman added that the number of victims could rise.

The quake came hours after the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said another tremor of 5.8 magnitude had stricken 175 kilometers (108 milies) north east from the Philippine city of Cagayan de Oro.