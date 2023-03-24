UrduPoint.com

Raiffeisen Bank Says Considering Various Options For Future Of Its Affiliate In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Raiffeisen Bank Says Considering Various Options for Future of Its Affiliate in Russia

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) told Sputnik on Friday that it continues to consider various options for the future of its affiliates in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) told Sputnik on Friday that it continues to consider various options for the future of its affiliates in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing sources, that the European Central Bank is putting pressure on RBI to close down its highly profitable business in Russia.

The bank said that it is considering all strategic options for the future of Raiffeisen Bank Russia, including the option of it leaving the bank.

