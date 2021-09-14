UrduPoint.com

Raisi, Putin May Meet On SCO Summit Sidelines In Dushanbe Later This Week - Iran's Embassy

Raisi, Putin May Meet on SCO Summit Sidelines in Dushanbe Later This Week - Iran's Embassy

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi may hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which Tajikistan hosts later this week, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

The SCO heads of state will convene for a meeting dated to the 20th anniversary of SCO establishment in Dushanbe on Friday.

"Yes, he (Raisi) will be there. We hope so (that the meeting with Putin will be held)," an embassy spokesman said, commenting on media reports saying that Raisi may meet with Putin on the summit sidelines.

