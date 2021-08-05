UrduPoint.com

Raisi Sworn In At Parliament As Iran's President

Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:06 PM

Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in Thursday as the Islamic republic's eighth president, in a parliamentary ceremony broadcast live on state television

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was sworn in Thursday as the Islamic republic's eighth president, in a parliamentary ceremony broadcast live on state television.

"I will dedicate myself to the service of the people, the honour of the country, the propagation of religion and morality, and the support of truth and justice," Raisi said.

More Stories From World

