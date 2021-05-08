Ransomware Attack Shuts US Pipeline Giant - Reports

A ransomware attack caused the temporary shutdown of one of the United States' largest pipeline operators, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) A ransomware attack caused the temporary shutdown of one of the United States' largest pipeline operators, media reported Saturday.

Colonial Pipeline said Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack.

Unnamed US officials told the Washington Post that criminals were suspected to be behind the incident. Federal agencies and a private cybersecurity firm are conducting the investigation.

Colonial runs the largest refined products pipeline system, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily from Houston in Texas to the New York Harbor.