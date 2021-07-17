UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rare Case Of Person Infected With Monkeypox Virus Detected In Texas - US Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 03:50 AM

Rare Case of Person Infected With Monkeypox Virus Detected in Texas - US Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A rare case of a person infected with the monkeypox virus has been detected in the US state of Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed on July 15 a case of human monkeypox in a US resident who recently traveled from Nigeria to the United States," the release said on Friday.

The infected individual is currently hospitalized in the city of Dallas, the release said.

The individual traveled from Lagos, Nigeria, to Dallas with a layover stop in Atlanta, and health officials are working to contact airline passengers and others who may have had contact with the infected individual, the release said.

The CDC believes the spread of monkeypox through respiratory droplets to others on airplanes and in airports is low, the release added.

Most monkeypox infections last two to four weeks and has flu-like illness that causes swelling of the lymph nodes and widespread rash on the body.

Related Topics

Lagos Dallas Atlanta United States Nigeria May July From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

3 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

3 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

3 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

3 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.