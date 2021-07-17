Rare Case of Person Infected With Monkeypox Virus Detected in Texas - US Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A rare case of a person infected with the monkeypox virus has been detected in the US state of Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a press release.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed on July 15 a case of human monkeypox in a US resident who recently traveled from Nigeria to the United States," the release said on Friday.

The infected individual is currently hospitalized in the city of Dallas, the release said.

The individual traveled from Lagos, Nigeria, to Dallas with a layover stop in Atlanta, and health officials are working to contact airline passengers and others who may have had contact with the infected individual, the release said.

The CDC believes the spread of monkeypox through respiratory droplets to others on airplanes and in airports is low, the release added.

Most monkeypox infections last two to four weeks and has flu-like illness that causes swelling of the lymph nodes and widespread rash on the body.