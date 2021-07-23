UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rebel Attack In Central African Republic Leaves 13 People Killed - UN Mission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 05:40 AM

Rebel Attack in Central African Republic Leaves 13 People Killed - UN Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The rebel attack in the Ouham prefecture of the Central African Republic (CAR) has left 13 people dead, the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) said.

On Thursday, the car government said that multiple civilians had been killed and injured in Ouham as a result of the attack by the Coalition of Patriots for Change militants.

"The joint patrol ... has been immediately sent to the Bossangoa-Nana-Bakassa area to check the information [about the victims]. The patrol has found 13 bodies in Bongboto, 12 kilometers (over 7 miles) from Bossangoa," the UN mission said in a statement on late Thursday.

The CAR has been in political turmoil since the general election in December 2020, when opponents of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who managed to stay in office for the second term, accused him of electoral fraud. Armed clashes between government forces and rebel groups broke out throughout the country, with insurgents reportedly attacking civilians, including humanitarian employees.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Militants United Nations Car Bossangoa Central African Republic December 2020 From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

8 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

8 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

8 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

9 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

10 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.