Rebel Attack in Central African Republic Leaves 13 People Killed - UN Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The rebel attack in the Ouham prefecture of the Central African Republic (CAR) has left 13 people dead, the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) said.

On Thursday, the car government said that multiple civilians had been killed and injured in Ouham as a result of the attack by the Coalition of Patriots for Change militants.

"The joint patrol ... has been immediately sent to the Bossangoa-Nana-Bakassa area to check the information [about the victims]. The patrol has found 13 bodies in Bongboto, 12 kilometers (over 7 miles) from Bossangoa," the UN mission said in a statement on late Thursday.

The CAR has been in political turmoil since the general election in December 2020, when opponents of President Faustin Archange Touadera, who managed to stay in office for the second term, accused him of electoral fraud. Armed clashes between government forces and rebel groups broke out throughout the country, with insurgents reportedly attacking civilians, including humanitarian employees.