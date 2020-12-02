(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 33 times.

"We registered 33 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 29 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Aleppo (3), Latakia (11) and Hama (4)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.