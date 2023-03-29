(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Center for Economic Development, Transport and the Environment of Southwest Finland on Wednesday allowed the expansion of Russian company Nornickel's (Norilsk Nickel) production.

Finnish subsidiary of Nornickel is located in the town of Harjavalta in Soutwest Finland.

"Environmental impact assessment of Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy's project to expand nickel production in Harjavalta - the project is enforceable," the center said in a statement.

In April 2021, Nornickel announced plans to gradually increase the capacity of the Finnish company Nornickel Harjavalta, which produces nickel and cobalt for storage batteries, by 1.5 times over five years.