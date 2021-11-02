UrduPoint.com

Relatives Desperate For News After Lagos Building Collapse

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:39 PM

Relatives desperate for news after Lagos building collapse

Desperate relatives on Tuesday waited for news of missing people a day after a Lagos high-rise building collapsed suddenly, killing at least six people and leaving more trapped inside

Lagos, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Desperate relatives on Tuesday waited for news of missing people a day after a Lagos high-rise building collapsed suddenly, killing at least six people and leaving more trapped inside.

The 21-storey building was still under construction when it fell abruptly into a pile of concrete slabs on Monday in wealthy Ikoyi district of Nigeria's commercial capital.

Rescuers say they have managed to pull four people out of the wreckage, but construction workers fear dozens of their colleagues are trapped inside.

Sitting on the pavement near the crushed remains of the building, brothers Fawas Sanni, 21 and Afolabi Sanni, 17, were shellshocked as they waited for news of their sister.

"Our sister is inside," said Fawas, a tear rolling down his cheek.

Their 25-year-old-sister Zainab was posted on September 6 to the construction site by the National Youth Service Corps, they said.

"I was the last one who to spoke to her before she went to work yesterday morning," said the older brother, covering his head with his hands.

Building collapses are tragically common in Lagos and across Africa's most populous nation where substandard materials, negligence and a lack of enforcement of construction standards are major problems.

Lagos state police say it is too early to determine why the Ikoyi building collapsed, but Lagos emergency management agency manager Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said infractions had been committed in its construction.

"We are going to get to the roots of the matter to prevent a recurrence. So far six bodies have been recovered, four pulled out alive while three others with minor injuries have been treated," he told AFP.

Two excavators were digging in the pile of concrete early on Tuesday.

Across the street from the site, Moses Oladipo, 65, was waiting for news from his 50-year-old son, who has three children.

"He just came here to visit his friend, before his flight back to the US where he lives," said the father, crouching on the ground, close to the entrance.

"They rescued a man last night... I thought it was him, but no... I still have hope." Lagos State Governor has ordered an investigation into the incident.

In one of Nigeria's worst building disasters, more than 100 people, mostly South Africans, died when a church guesthouse crumbled in Lagos in 2014.

An inquiry found the building had been built illegally and had structural flaws.

Two years later, at least 60 people were killed when a roof fell in on a church in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom state, in the east of the country.

Related Topics

Africa Police Governor Visit Died Man Uyo Lagos Nigeria SITE September Church From

Recent Stories

ANF seizes ice drug, cocaine arrests Nigerian nati ..

ANF seizes ice drug, cocaine arrests Nigerian national

22 seconds ago
 Q1 FY 2021-22: Govt. releases Rs1,624.770 million ..

Q1 FY 2021-22: Govt. releases Rs1,624.770 million for 13 petroleum sector projec ..

24 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

13 minutes ago
 COVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Rece ..

COVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He ..

3 minutes ago
 ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addic ..

ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addicts

3 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,589 more COVID-19 cases, 367,974 ..

S.Korea reports 1,589 more COVID-19 cases, 367,974 in total

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.