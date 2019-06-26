UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue Workers Among 9 Killed In Syria Air Raids: Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:23 PM

Rescue workers among 9 killed in Syria air raids: monitor

Two rescuers were among nine civilians killed in Russian and regime air strikes Wednesday on violence-plagued northwest Syria, a war monitor said, in the latest attack against relief workers in the region

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Two rescuers were among nine civilians killed in Russian and regime air strikes Wednesday on violence-plagued northwest Syria, a war monitor said, in the latest attack against relief workers in the region.

The two civil defence workers, known as the White Helmets, were killed after Russian air strikes hit their ambulance in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The rescue group said a "double-tap attack" by Russian warplanes had "targeted" rescue workers repeatedly as they were evacuating injured civilians from the town.

Five other volunteers were also wounded, the group said.

The latest attack came nearly one week after regime air strikes on an ambulance in the town of Maaret al-Numan killed three rescue workers.

"The world continues to fail to protect us and other humanitarian workers," the group said in a statement on social media.

Seven other civilians were killed Wednesday in a series of regime air strikes on several parts of the Idlib region, which is home to around three million people, the Britain-based war monitor said.

One more civilian succumbed to wounds sustained days ago during regime air strikes on Khan Sheikhoun, it said.

In the north of nearby Hama province, jihadist rocket fire killed one girl on Wednesday, state news agency SANA said.

Idlib and parts of neighbouring Hama, Aleppo and Latakia provinces were supposed to be protected by a buffer zone under an September agreement between Russia and Turkey.

But the region has come under increased bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally since former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham seized most of the province at the start of the year.

Violence spiked in April, leaving more than 470 civilians dead, according to the Observatory.

The flare-up has also displaced 330,000 others, according to the United Nations, sparking fears of one of the worst humanitarian disasters in Syria's eight-year conflict.

The conflict in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire World United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Social Media Idlib Aleppo April September From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Nine held as two brothels raided in Pindi

33 seconds ago

Levies force recover body in Dasht

35 seconds ago

Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Resign in Wak ..

36 seconds ago

Chief Secretary for activation of RO plants

39 seconds ago

UK police arrest 12-year boy over 'homophobic' att ..

13 minutes ago

Akthar Mengal demands report of Balochistan Commit ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.