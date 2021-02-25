Residents of Retirement Home in Lithuania Caught COVID-19 Despite Vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) An outbreak of the coronavirus has been registered in one of Lithuania's retirement homes despite the vaccination of its residents, the facility said.

"A new outbreak of the coronavirus disease has been registered in a retirement home in Lauksargiai, the Taurage District.

14 out of 15 people infected with COVID-19 have been vaccinated in line with the schedule," the retirement home said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The National Public Health Center will carry out additional checks of the vaccination in the facility.

There is no information, which vaccine has been received by residents of the retirement home.