PALMYRA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Residents of the Syrian city of Palmyra have received humanitarian aid from the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Several hundreds of people have gathered at the central square of the city, with women and children allowed to get the aid out of turn. The assistance has been provided primarily for families that lost their men during the civil war in the country.

On Thursday, representatives of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation distributed 440 food kits among the people of Palmyra, and the same number of food kits will be given to local residents on Friday.

Children of Palmyra have also been provided with new schoolbags and writing tools amid the recent beginning of the new school year.

Russia carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria, being one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country.