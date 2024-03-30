Restored Versailles Sun God Adds Gilt To Olympic Equestrianism
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The Chateau of Versailles will provide one of the most elegant Olympic backdrops when the equestrian competitions canter through its famous park, but with less than four months to go to the Paris Games +it is a muddy building site.
The project has involved moving hundreds of tonnes of earth to build a 5.3km cross-country course, erecting temporary grandstands for spectators but the centrepiece was the regilding of the spectacular Fountain of Apollo.
The pentathlon will also be held in the grounds.
On Friday, accompanied by baroque music, the gleaming restored statue of the Sun God, a symbol of the Sun King Louis XIV, was lowered back into the water at a media event.
The 1671 statue by Jean-Baptiste Tuby shows Apollo in a chariot drawn by four horses, flanked by his descendant Phaeton and dolphins.
Horses were an integral part of the daily life at Versailles - the stables opposite the chateau housed 1,500 horses.
They will be celebrated in an exhibition from July 2.
While earth movers are still preparing the 5.3km cross-country course that will wind through the park the dressage and show-jumping arena is largely completed. Stands that will hold 6,300 are up.
Around "70 percent" of the work has been completed, said Lorick Joseph of the Olympic Organising Committee at the unveiling.
A shaded 700-metre galloping track has been completed, as has a field for 200 horse boxes which Jean Morel, sporting director of the site, said would be "under air-conditioned tents".
The Olympic equestrian events will take place from 27 July to 6 August. The dressage events of the Paralympic Games will run from 3 to 7 September.
Versailles, a world heritage site, drew eight million visitors last year. After the Games, all these temporary infrastructures will have to be dismantled and the site restored to its historic state.
