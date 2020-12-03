MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Europe is lamenting the death of 94-year-old Valery Giscard d'Estaing, former French president from 1974-1981, whose term came at the end of the so-called "Glorious Thirty" period of European prosperity and who is seen as the architect of French society.

Giscard d'Estaing passed away in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on Wednesday due to coronavirus complications at the age of 94. He was the longest-lived French president in history. However, the deceased politician will also be remembered as the key figure in the history of the French Fifth Republic, and the last leader during the "glorious thirty years" epoch from 1946-1975 of major economic and social developments in Western European nations, which are believed to have created the consumer society.

France is believed to have reached one of the highest standards of living in the world during this period.

Born on February 2, 1926, in then France-occupied German city of Koblenz, Giscard d'Estaing came from a noble family, where he was the eldest son. His father was a high-ranking servant, and his mother was related to King Louis XV of France.

In the 1940s, the future president joined the French Resistance and then the national military, where he served until the end of World War II.

Giscard d'Estaing studied at France's elite Ecole Polytechnique educational institution and later in the National Administration school before he embarked on a career in politics, starting with the deputy office for the Puy-de-Dme department in 1956. In 1962-1966, the politician served as finance minister under Charles de Gaulle's presidency and was re-elected for the same post in the administration of Georges Pompidou in 1969.

Giscard d'Estaing won the presidential election in 1974 at the age of 48, making him the youngest French president before the title was taken by incumbent country's leader Emmanuel Macron, who assumed the role when he was 40.

In France, the late politician is known for a package of radical reforms, including reducing of the voting age down to 18, legalization of abortion, the liberalization of divorce, and promoting French nuclear independence.

Giscard d'Estaing launched the TGV infrastructure project, a high-speed rail network that now operates under the state-owned SNCF rail company between France's major cities and neighboring states.

In the 1981 presidential election, Giscard d'Estaing lost the presidential term to Francois Mitterrand despite his popularity. The former leader then became the member of the National Constitutional Council and later the European Parliament, presided over the Convention on the Future of Europe from 2001-2004, and was admitted to the French academy in 2003.

Giscard d'Estaing strongly influenced the 2005 European Constitution, which was, however, later rejected.

EUROPE, RUSSIA PAY TRIBUTE TO FRANCE'S LATE EX-LEADER

On Thursday European nations commemorated Giscard d'Estaing through the voices of their leaders and key officials.

"This morning I pay tribute to Valery Giscard d'Estaing. In his heart, the destinies of France and Europe were intertwined. I offer my condolences to the French people. Today we mourn a great European who will continue to inspire us," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

She was joined by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

"I salute the memory of Valery Giscard d'Estaing, one of the founders of the European Council. All my condolences to his family and to the French people," Michel tweeted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel commemorated the deceased politician as a good friend of Germany.

"With the death of Valery Giscard dEstaing, France loses a statesman, Germany a friend and all of us a great European. I am grateful for the good talks we have had and my thoughts are with his family," Steffen Seibert, spokesman for the German government, tweeted, quoting Merkel.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also expressed condolences.

"We are saddened by the death of Valery Giscard d'Estaing. He rendered enormous service to Franco-German friendship and left his mark on it, also through his great friendship with Helmut Schmidt. We will miss a great Frenchman and a great European," Maas tweeted.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou commemorated Giscard d'Estaing for his contribution to democracy ruling across Europe.

"We say goodbye to a timeless friend and ally of Greece, a defender of Democracy and European unification. Valerie Giscard d'Estaing marked the political life of France and the whole of Europe with his actions and initiatives," she tweeted.

UK Prime Minister Boris Janson joined others to express his tribute.

"Valery Giscard d'Estaing was a hugely important figure in modernising France, and his legacy is still felt today. As President he was an architect of what has now become the G7. My thoughts are with his family and the French people," Johnson tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also expressed condolences to Paris over the death of the former President of France.

"As head of state and in the following years, he [Giscard d'Estaing] did a lot to develop constructive relations between our states, to expand the Russian-French dialogue and partnership. The memory of him will always remain in the hearts of Russians," the Kremlin said in a statement, citing Putin.

The Russian president also said that the late politician advocated the strengthening of peace and international security, as he was a veteran of the bloodiest war in human history.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Elysee Palace commemorated Giscard d'Estaing, saying that he had served the French nation "at all levels" for 65 years.

According to the late president's family, the funeral service will be held privately.