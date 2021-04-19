UrduPoint.com
Rights Watchdog Condemns Jailing Of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Over Participation In Protests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

Rights Watchdog Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Media Tycoon Over Participation in Protests

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned on Monday the jailing of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai over organizing and participating in "unauthorized assemblies" during August 2019 protests and demanded his immediate release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) condemned on Monday the jailing of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai over organizing and participating in "unauthorized assemblies" during August 2019 protests and demanded his immediate release.

"The sentencing and punishment of pro-democracy leaders who took part in peaceful demonstrations is a clear attack on the fundamental rights of the people of Hong Kong. The IFJ calls for all charges against Lai to be dropped and demands he be released immediately," the rights watchdog stated, stressing that the freedom of expression and assembly are enshrined principles in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and Hong Kong's Basic Law.

On April 1, Jimmy Lai, the founder of the media group Next Digital, alongside several other pro-democracy campaigners were found guilty of organizing and taking part in what the government to be unauthorized assembly in summer of 2019. On Friday, Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

The recent court ruling became the first time the media tycoon, famous for his criticism towards the Chinese Communist Party, received a real jail sentence. Previously he has been detained on multiple occasions for his involvement in the 2019 pro-democracy movement and on charges of collusion with foreign forces.

