Road Accident Kills 2, Wounds 27 In W.Afghanistan

Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:55 PM





HERAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Two commuters were killed and 27 others injured as a passenger bus collided with a truck in Afghansitan's western Herat province on Tuesday, a local official said on the condition of anonymity.

The accident took place when a passenger bus, which was heading to Kandahar from the Herat province in the wee hours of Tuesday, collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

As a result two passengers were killed on the spot and 27 others injured, said the official who declined to be named.The spokesman for Herat public health department, Mohammad Refeq Shirzai told reporters that three women and a child were among the injured.

More Stories From World

