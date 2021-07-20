Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president performs Eid prayers

(@FahadShabbir)

At least three rockets landed near the Afghan presidential palace on Tuesday as the country's leader Ashraf Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as the Taliban continue a series of offensives to coincide with the final drawdown of foreign troops from the war-wracked country.

While ideologically different, the much smaller IS has been accused in the past by Afghan officials of acting as a proxy for the Taliban -- particularly in attacks targeting civilian government workers.

"Soldiers of the caliphate targeted the presidential palace... and the Green Zone in Kabul with seven Katyusha rockets," IS said in a statement circulated on messaging app Telegram.

Earlier, the Eid morning holiday calm was shattered by incoming rockets heard across the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the presidential palace and several embassies, including the US mission.

In a video posted on the official palace Facebook page, dozens of men gathered in the gardens continued their prayers even as the rockets fizzed overhead and exploded nearby.

President Ghani, dressed in traditional Afghan clothing and a turban, appeared not to flinch as he continued the prayer ritual.

"The Taliban have proved that they have no will and intention for peace," he said in a speech afterwards.

Interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said three rockets had been fired from a pickup truck, but one failed to detonate.

"Based on our initial information, we have no casualties," he added.

The palace was also attacked last year as hundreds gathered for Ghani's inauguration for a second term as president.

IS had claimed responsibility for that attack too.

The Taliban have announced ceasefires during past Islamic holidays, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety, but no such offer was made on this occasion.