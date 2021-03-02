UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rosatom Head May Attend Reactor Groundbreaking Ceremony At Turkey's Akkuyu NPP - Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Rosatom Head May Attend Reactor Groundbreaking Ceremony at Turkey's Akkuyu NPP - Source

Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom is expected to attend the ceremony marking the start of construction of the third reactor at the Turkey-based Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), billed as the first-ever nuclear power plant in the country, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom is expected to attend the ceremony marking the start of construction of the third reactor at the Turkey-based Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), billed as the first-ever nuclear power plant in the country, a source told Sputnik.

"Alexey Likhachev is expected to personally participate in the ceremony at the site of the future power unit," the source said.

The source did not confirm the date for the ceremony but earlier reports indicate that it will take place on March 10.

On February 27, Turkish Minister of Energy Fatih Donmez told media that he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the ceremony virtually on March 10.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the preparations for the teleconference are currently underway.

The Akkuyu NPP is Turkey's first-ever nuclear power plant. It will have four nuclear units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors with the capacity of 1200 megawatt each. Rosatom oversees the construction of the NPP.

The first unit is expected to go into service in 2023, while the remaining three are scheduled to be connected to the grid by 2026.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Nuclear Vladimir Putin SITE Tayyip Erdogan February March Media

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

1 hour ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

1 hour ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

2 hours ago

Greek hitman urged to end hunger strike in jail

3 minutes ago

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.