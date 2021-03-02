Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom is expected to attend the ceremony marking the start of construction of the third reactor at the Turkey-based Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), billed as the first-ever nuclear power plant in the country, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom is expected to attend the ceremony marking the start of construction of the third reactor at the Turkey-based Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), billed as the first-ever nuclear power plant in the country, a source told Sputnik.

"Alexey Likhachev is expected to personally participate in the ceremony at the site of the future power unit," the source said.

The source did not confirm the date for the ceremony but earlier reports indicate that it will take place on March 10.

On February 27, Turkish Minister of Energy Fatih Donmez told media that he expects Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to join the ceremony virtually on March 10.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the preparations for the teleconference are currently underway.

The Akkuyu NPP is Turkey's first-ever nuclear power plant. It will have four nuclear units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors with the capacity of 1200 megawatt each. Rosatom oversees the construction of the NPP.

The first unit is expected to go into service in 2023, while the remaining three are scheduled to be connected to the grid by 2026.