Rosatom May Construct Center of Nuclear Science, Technologies in Uganda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russia's State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom on Tuesday signed a intergovernmental agreement with Uganda on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, which prescribes a possibility of constructing a center of nuclear science and technologies in the African country, the Rosatom's press service said.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 63rd IAEA General Conference in Vienna by Rosatom Deputy Director General Nikolay Spassky and Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Irene Nafuna Muloni.

"There is an arrangement that the sides will exchanged the visits of specialized experts and create groups for specific areas, including for the elaboration of such a comprehensive and promising project as the construction of a nuclear science and technology center in Uganda based on a Russian-designed research reactor," the press service said.

The agreement also prescribes cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the development of nuclear infrastructure of Uganda, production and application of radioisotopes in industry, agriculture and medicine.