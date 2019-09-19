Roscosmos Determines Final Launch Date for Nauka MLM Module to International Space Station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The launch of Russia's Nauka (Science) multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) to the International Space Station (ISS), which has been awaiting departure to orbit since 2007, is scheduled for November 2020, a spokesman for Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"The launch of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module to the ISS is scheduled for November 2020, there are no plans to postpone it to a later date," the official said.

Nauka construction started in 1995. Initially, it was a ground backup of Zarya, the first ISS module.

In 2004, it was decided to cut costs for the Russian segment of the ISS and to convert the backup into a fully-fledged flight module. Its launch was scheduled for 2007, but was repeatedly delayed.

Acceptance testing at the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia in 2013 revealed problems in the module's propulsion system, which included a leaking fueling valve that needed to be replaced and contamination, which would require a lengthy cleaning.

The module was subsequently returned to the Krunichev center for repairs.