Roscosmos Negotiates Placing GLONASS Stations in Fiji, Cuba, Vietnam

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Roscosmos has conducted negotiations with a handful of countries, including Cuba and Fiji, about placing GLONASS satellite stations on their territory, according to the company's 2018 annual report.

As of now, there are 11 GLONASS stations outside of Russia.

"During 2018, there have been consultations with Cuba, Fiji, Mexico, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Iran and a number of other countries regarding placement of GLONASS measuring stations on their territory," the report stated.

The GLONASS satellite navigation system was developed as a Russian alternative to the GPS. It consists of 24 currently operational satellites, allowing real-time positioning and speed data for surface, sea and airborne objects around the world.