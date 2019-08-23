Rosneft Signs Agreement on Development of Offshore Gas Deposits in Mozambique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian energy giant Rosneft signed an agreement with Mozambique to develop offshore natural gas fields in that country.

The sides exchanged documents signed during the visit of Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi to Russia.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the two countries' leaders after their talks in the Kremlin.

Mozambique signed oil exploration deals with Russia's Rosneft and US energy firm ExxonMobil in late 2018. In 2015, a Rosneft and ExxonMobil consortium won the right to explore three blocks in the country.