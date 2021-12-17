(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A heavy fire hit on Friday a building in the Kita Ward district of the Japanese city of Osaka, leaving 27 people in critical condition, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, most of the injured people have no vital signals.

Many of them are feared dead but any fatality can be confirmed only by doctors.

The NHK broadcaster reported that the fire had already been extinguished.

Causes of the fire remain unknown.