RPT - Kazakh Cyclist Continues Trans-America Voyage to Honor WWII Victory Despite COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Kazakhstan bicyclist Talgat Zhumabekov, who dedicated his Trans-American trip from the northern to the southern point of the continent to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory over the Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 191-1945, told Sputnik on that he continues his trip despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but may have to extend his US visa due to the border closures.

"I continue my trip without problems and feeling good," said the traveler and also show producer who currently reaches the US state of Arizona and heading to Nevada and California.

Zhumabekov said he laid flowers at monuments of US and Soviet soldiers from World War II and paid tribute to pilots who transported military aircraft to the Soviet Union at the Fairbanks, Alaska memorial. In addition, Zhumabekov said he also visited the Merchant Marines Memorial while passing through New York.

The cyclist explained that news about the COVID-19 pandemic reached him in the rural areas of the United States so it was easy to avoid big crowds.

"Everything is calm, nobody stops me on the way, nor checking temperature," he said.

"I am riding alone and see cities without people, closed national parks and museums."

Zhumabekov said he started his trip in Alaska late in 2019 and crossed Canada. He said he hopes to visit more than 20 countries, including Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, and will cover a distance of some 30,000 kilometers.

Being a faithful Muslim, Zhumabekov said he does not fear the novel coronavirus.

"Why I should be afraid of it if God already predestined my fate?" he said. "I hope all measures against the disease will help us to combat the virus, and we will get a good lesson for the future."

Zhumabekov said he experienced only one "displeasing moment" during the trip when he caught a cold after drinking icy water. However, using the right medical spray based on iodine helped to solve the problem very quickly, he added.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries close borders, Zhumabekov said he expects to extend his US visa, which expires in mid-May.

"It is cheaper than leaving the country and coming back later to continue my trip," he said.