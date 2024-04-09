Rudi Voeller Extends Deal As Germany Sporting Director Until 2026
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Rudi Voeller extended his contract as sporting director of the German national team until the end of the 2026 World Cup, the German football federation (DFB) announced Monday.
"Rudi Voeller will remain director of the Germany men's national team until beyond Euro 2024," wrote the DFB in a statement on its website.
"The 1990 FIFA World Cup winner's contract has been extended until the end of the next edition in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026."
Voeller has enjoyed a decorated career with the German national team both as a player and a coach, winning the World Cup as a player and finishing runner-up in the 2002 as coach.
The 63-year-old took over the role of sporting director in February 2023 -- replacing Oliver Bierhoff after Germany's poor showing at the 2022 World Cup.
"In the past 14 months in this role, I've found that this position of great responsibility at the DFB has grown closer and closer to my heart every day," said Voeller on the DFB's website.
"What maybe started from a feeling of obligation to Germany, the DFB and the national team has turned into a personal labour of love for me over time."
According to DFB managing director for sport Andreas Rettig, the federation is hopeful that the extension of Voeller's contact "will have a positive impression on national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who we are also keen to work with on a long-term basis".
Former Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann took over the national team in September 2023, after a brief period where Voeller acted as interim coach following the departure of Hansi Flick.
The 36-year-old was Voeller's preferred candidate to take over as Germany coach and after a difficult start to life in international football, he oversaw impressive friendly wins against France and the Netherlands in March as Euro preparations ramp up.
Nagelsmann's contract runs until the end of Euro 2024, which will be hosted in Germany from June 14 to July 14.
"I'm delighted for the DFB and for German football. As for the rest, we'll see in the coming weeks," Nagelsmann said at a gathering for the 24 coaches of the teams qualified for the Euro in Duesseldorf, refusing to confirm his future plans.
Recently, the German press have linked Nagelsmann's name to a return to the Bayern role as the replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who will leave this summer.
