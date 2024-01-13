Rugby Union: Champions Cup Tables
January 13, 2024
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Champions Cup tables after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Pool 1
Bordeaux-Begles 2 2 0 0 77 22 2 10
Lyon 2 1 0 1 63 64 3 7
Bulls 2 1 0 1 55 45 1 5
Saracens 2 1 0 1 71 63 1 5
Bristol 2 1 0 1 53 70 1 5
Connacht 2 0 0 2 41 96 1 1
Pool 2
Toulouse 2 2 0 0 99 26 2 10
Bath 2 2 0 0 76 46 2 10
Ulster 2 1 0 1 45 52 1 5
Harlequins 2 1 0 1 50 75 1 5
Racing 92 2 0 0 2 43 62 2 2
Cardiff 2 0 0 2 39 91 2 2
Pool 3
Northampton 3 3 0 0 111 52 2 14
Exeter 2 2 0 0 51 42 1 9
Glasgow 2 1 0 1 31 39 0 4
Munster 2 0 1 1 41 49 1 3
Bayonne 3 0 1 2 42 90 1 3
Toulon 2 0 0 2 37 41 2 2
Pool 4
Leinster 2 2 0 0 53 36 1 9
Leicester 2 2 0 0 62 50 1 9
Sale 2 1 0 1 55 42 0 4
Stormers 2 1 0 1 47 55 0 4
La Rochelle 2 0 0 2 29 37 2 2
Stade Francais 2 0 0 2 29 55 1 1
