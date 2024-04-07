RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Champions Cup round of 16 results on Saturday:
Bulls (RSA) 59 Lyon (FRA) 19
Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 22
Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 45 Saracens (ENG) 12
Playing later (times GMT)
Leinster (IRL) v Leicester (ENG) (1900)
Playing Sunday
Northampton (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (1130), Toulouse (FRA) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1400)
Played Friday
