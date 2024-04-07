Open Menu

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - 2nd Update

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Champions Cup round of 16 results on Saturday:

Bulls (RSA) 59 Lyon (FRA) 19

Exeter (ENG) 21 Bath (ENG) 15

Stormers (RSA) 21 La Rochelle (FRA) 22

Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 45 Saracens (ENG) 12

Playing later (times GMT)

Leinster (IRL) v Leicester (ENG) (1900)

Playing Sunday

Northampton (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (1130), Toulouse (FRA) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1400)

Played Friday

Harlequins (ENG) 28 Glasgow (SCO) 24

