RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) French Top 14 results on Saturday:
Lyon 28 La Rochelle 17
Racing92 20 Montpellier 44
Stade Francais 32 Perpignan 19
Toulouse 61 Oyonnax 34
Bordeaux Begles 10 Pau 20
Bayonne 21 Clermont 13
Playing Sunday
Castres v Toulon (1900 GMT)
Recent Stories
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP
PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures
Teenager killed during celebratory firing
More Stories From World
-
Lewandowski snatches Barca win at Celta, Atletico run riot7 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated8 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated8 minutes ago
-
Juve hand Inter nine-point lead as Napoli crisis deepens8 minutes ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin: 20 years of triumphs and tribulation17 minutes ago
-
London Fashion Week celebrates multiculturalism and urban life17 minutes ago
-
US election: What if Biden or Trump leaves the race?17 minutes ago
-
Thai ex-PM Thaksin returns home from police hospital17 minutes ago
-
Russia claims 'full control' of Ukraine's Avdiivka17 minutes ago