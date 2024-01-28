RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Fench Top 14 results on Saturday:
Bordeaux-Begles 26 Stade Francais 30
Bayonne 21 Oyonnax 17
Castres 20 Clermont 23
Montpellier 22 Pau 17
Toulon 25 La Rochelle 23
Racing 92 v Toulouse (2005GMT)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated9 minutes ago
-
Sixth-tier Maidstone stun Ipswich, Luton dump out Everton in FA Cup 4th round10 minutes ago
-
Five-goal Villarreal stun Barca in thriller, Madrid take Liga lead30 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results -- collated30 minutes ago
-
Nigeria qualify for Africa Cup of Nations last 840 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 150,000 bundles of bread to Refugees in Lebanon40 minutes ago
-
Supported by KSrelief, Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Hajjah provides services to ..40 minutes ago
-
Wildfire ravages Argentina's national park50 minutes ago
-
Argentine gov't confirms resignation of infrastructure minister50 minutes ago
-
Barcelona head coach Xavi to leave club at end of season50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pavilion at 'Travel & Adventure Show' opened; Efforts underway to attract more tourists: M ..8 hours ago
-
Boeing exec apologizes over MAX 9 problem, promises fixes8 hours ago