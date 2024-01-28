Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated

Published January 28, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Fench Top 14 results on Saturday:

Bordeaux-Begles 26 Stade Francais 30

Bayonne 21 Oyonnax 17

Castres 20 Clermont 23

Lyon 36 Perpignan 24

Montpellier 22 Pau 17

Toulon 25 La Rochelle 23

Sunday

Racing 92 v Toulouse (2005GMT)

