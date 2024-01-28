RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Fench Top 14 results on Saturday:
Bordeaux-Begles 26 Stade Francais 30
Bayonne 21 Oyonnax 17
Castres 20 Clermont 23
Montpellier 22 Pau 17
Toulon 25 La Rochelle 23
Racing 92 v Toulouse (2005GMT)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
Joseph bowls West Indies to stunning win over Australia10 minutes ago
-
4.8-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Tokyo Bay30 minutes ago
-
1.8 mln Zambians get cholera vaccine30 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan fishing trawler seized by Somali pirates: fisheries department30 minutes ago
-
Wildfire ravages Argentina's national park1 hour ago
-
KSrelief distributes 150,000 bundles of bread to refugees in Lebanon1 hour ago
-
'Time has stopped': Grieving father relives Turkish quake1 hour ago
-
Venezuela opposition urges reinstatement of presidential hopeful1 hour ago
-
Turkey quake survivors seek justice one year on1 hour ago
-
KSrelief continues food basket distribution to displaced individuals in Gaza Strip’s Khan Yunis Ci ..1 hour ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips2 hours ago
-
China's weekly export container shipping index up2 hours ago