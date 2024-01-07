Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Racing92 12 8 0 4 352 223 8 40

Bordeaux-Begles 12 8 0 4 330 263 4 36

Stade Francais 12 7 1 4 238 199 3 33

Toulouse 12 7 0 5 297 243 4 32

Toulon 11 7 0 4 288 211 4 32

Pau 12 7 0 5 268 246 3 31

Castres 12 6 0 6 309 281 6 30

La Rochelle 12 6 0 6 260 217 6 30

Clermont 12 5 1 6 274 287 4 26

Bayonne 12 5 0 7 243 290 4 24

Perpignan 12 5 0 7 246 362 1 21

Oyonnax 12 5 0 7 255 345 0 20

Lyon 12 4 0 8 250 375 4 20

Montpellier 11 2 0 9 198 266 4 12

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.

Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

More Stories From World