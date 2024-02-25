Open Menu

RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

Stade Français 16 11 1 4 350 274 4 50

Toulouse 15 10 0 5 431 323 6 46

---------------------------------------

Castres 16 9 0 7 439 366 8 44

Bordeaux-Begles 16 9 0 7 415 386 5 41

Pau 16 9 0 7 355 331 4 40

Racing92 16 8 0 8 408 347 8 40

---------------------------------------

Toulon 15 8 0 7 379 323 5 37

Clermont 15 7 1 7 348 349 5 35

La Rochelle 16 7 0 9 333 307 7 35

Lyon 16 7 0 9 378 480 5 33

Bayonne 16 7 0 9 334 394 4 33

Perpignan 16 7 0 9 342 450 2 31

---------------------------------------

Montpellier 16 6 0 10 329 361 5 29

---------------------------------------

Oyonnax 16 5 0 11 351 493 2 22

Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.

Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.

Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.

