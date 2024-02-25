RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) French Top 14 table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
Stade Français 16 11 1 4 350 274 4 50
Toulouse 15 10 0 5 431 323 6 46
---------------------------------------
Castres 16 9 0 7 439 366 8 44
Bordeaux-Begles 16 9 0 7 415 386 5 41
Pau 16 9 0 7 355 331 4 40
Racing92 16 8 0 8 408 347 8 40
---------------------------------------
Toulon 15 8 0 7 379 323 5 37
Clermont 15 7 1 7 348 349 5 35
La Rochelle 16 7 0 9 333 307 7 35
Lyon 16 7 0 9 378 480 5 33
Bayonne 16 7 0 9 334 394 4 33
Perpignan 16 7 0 9 342 450 2 31
---------------------------------------
Montpellier 16 6 0 10 329 361 5 29
---------------------------------------
Oyonnax 16 5 0 11 351 493 2 22
Note: Top two teams qualify for semi-finals.
Third to sixth qualify for play-offs.
Team in 13th place into relegation play-off against losing finalists from the second-tier Pro D2. Bottom team is relegated.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table5 seconds ago
-
Haley lashes out at Trump over 'disgusting' Black voter comments10 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table10 minutes ago
-
Lloris and LAFC off to winning start to new MLS season19 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 3rd T20 international scores19 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 3rd T20 international scores19 minutes ago
-
Economy another victim of war in impoverished Sudan19 minutes ago
-
Formula One: World champions19 minutes ago
-
Verstappen eyes fourth title as rivals face 'brutal' reality20 minutes ago
-
Back-to-work Hollywood actors bring SAG Awards to Netflix20 minutes ago
-
Israeli delegation headed to Qatar for more Hamas hostage talks20 minutes ago
-
Barcelona thump Getafe to go second, Atletico held by Almeria20 minutes ago