Ruling Conservatives Win Most Seats In Croatia Election, But No Majority
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Croatia's ruling conservative party won the most seats in a parliamentary election Wednesday but not enough to form a government, according to almost complete official results, with tough talks ahead to gather a majority.
Incumbent Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 61 seats in the 151-member assembly, results from more than 80 percent of the polling stations showed. In the previous 2020 vote, the party won 66 seats.
A centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) won 42.
"The HDZ won more mandates than the left altogether, which is an excellent result," outgoing vice prime minister Davor Bozinovic said.
SDP leader Pedja Grbin admitted that the results were not what they wished for, but he insisted they "showed that.
.. people want a change".
"It's not over," he said at the party headquarters in Zagreb, announcing that talks on a possible post-election coalition would start Thursday.
The nationalist right-wing Homeland Movement party came third, with 13 seats.
Analysts estimate it has a big negotiating potential, which could make it a kingmaker in forming a new government.
An ultra-conservative and a green-left party won 11 and 10 seats each.
"It will be a very difficult negotiating process" to form a new government, political analyst Tihomir Cipek told Nova tv.
Recent Stories
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
More Stories From World
-
Russia says neutralised 20 drones, 2 missiles7 minutes ago
-
Sixers beat Heat to book playoff date with Knicks, Bulls rout Hawks47 minutes ago
-
Women-run businesses in Afghanistan creating much-needed jobs for other women: UNDP47 minutes ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 1857 minutes ago
-
Trump due back in court as jury takes shape1 hour ago
-
Indonesia airport near volcano closed after eruptions: ministry1 hour ago
-
'Human-induced' climate change behind deadly Sahel heatwave: study1 hour ago
-
Trump meets with Polish president in New York1 hour ago
-
Karsten Warholm: from local street race to world record2 hours ago
-
Russian missile barrage on Ukraine city kills 172 hours ago
-
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta2 hours ago
-
Biden seeks steel tariffs on 'cheating' China2 hours ago