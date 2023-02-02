Russia, Algeria Want Stability on Energy Markets - Foreign Minister Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Russia and Algeria are striving to ensure stability on global energy markets, so there should be no attempts to play with prices, as the United States and its allies are trying to do with respect to Russian oil and gas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

In an interview with RT Arabic, Lavrov said Russia and Algeria are partners within OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

"Recently, at a regular ministerial OPEC+ meeting, a decision was made that confirmed the coordinated, unified approach of all members of that association to the regulation of the oil and petroleum products market based on the balance of interests of producers and consumers," Lavrov said.

"This step caused a painful reaction from those who wanted this market to serve only their interests to the detriment of oil producers. OPEC+ defended its position and proved that this format is a serious, independent and reliable association of responsible states," he said.

Lavrov said the same could be said about the GECF.

"The positions of Russia and Algeria fully coincide here. We strive to ensure that the markets are stable. For this, countries should not try to play with prices... as the United States and their allies are trying to do regarding Russian oil and gas," he said.