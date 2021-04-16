Russia, Belarus Draw Up Roadmap for Integration in Oil Industry - Novak

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday that Russia and Belarus had drawn up a roadmap for how to integrate their oil industries.

"We have already signed a roadmap for electrical energy, while a roadmap for oil and oil products is waiting to be signed," he told a news conference in Minsk.

Russia's former energy chief added that a similar comprehensive plan for Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the gas industry was being finalized.

Russia and Belarus agreed in 2019 to draw up about 30 so-called roadmaps that would promote integration across multiple spheres. The agreement marked 20 years since the creation of a Union State between the two neighbors.