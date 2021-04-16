UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus Draw Up Roadmap For Integration In Oil Industry - Novak

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

Russia, Belarus Draw Up Roadmap for Integration in Oil Industry - Novak

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday that Russia and Belarus had drawn up a roadmap for how to integrate their oil industries.

"We have already signed a roadmap for electrical energy, while a roadmap for oil and oil products is waiting to be signed," he told a news conference in Minsk.

Russia's former energy chief added that a similar comprehensive plan for Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the gas industry was being finalized.

Russia and Belarus agreed in 2019 to draw up about 30 so-called roadmaps that would promote integration across multiple spheres. The agreement marked 20 years since the creation of a Union State between the two neighbors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Minsk Belarus Gas 2019 Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns New US Sanctions ..

1 minute ago

Shehbaz Sharif's release delayed

1 minute ago

Biden to Deliver Remarks Later on Friday on Deadly ..

1 minute ago

Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats From P ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Views Russia as Being Outside Global Communi ..

4 minutes ago

Tens of thousands flee north Nigeria town after ji ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.