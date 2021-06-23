UrduPoint.com
Russia Believes Development Of Situation In Libya Going To Right Direction - Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:37 PM

Russia Believes Development of Situation in Libya Going to Right Direction - Official

Russia believes that the development of the situation in Libya is going in the right direction thanks to adopted international decisions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Russia believes that the development of the situation in Libya is going in the right direction thanks to adopted international decisions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the overall situation is going in the right direction. This is facilitated by all those decisions that are made, including at the level of the international community, including the [UN] Security Council, and most importantly - by the Libyans themselves, whether at the forum of the Libyan dialogue in Geneva or directly in Libya itself, where it is possible to find a consensus.

An interesting, good event took place today," Vershinin told reporters.

The official also said that Russia's participation in the Berlin conference on Libya should not be questioned as it has a positive effect.

"It is not just the presence of Russia that should not be questioned. Moreover, I am convinced that the presence of Russia, as a major force with traditional influence and traditional ties with the Libyans, is very beneficial for the political process, they need it," Vershinin added.

