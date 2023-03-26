UrduPoint.com

Russia-China Cooperation Not Military Alliance, Not Secret - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Russia is not creating a military alliance with China and is not threatening any country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"This is absolutely untrue. Because we are not creating any military alliance with China," Putin said, commenting on statements that Moscow and Beijing are creating an axis that poses a threat to the West.

Although Russia and China are engaged in military cooperation, there is nothing secret about it, the president added.

"Yes, we also cooperate in the military-technical sphere. We do not hide it, everything is transparent. There is nothing secret there," he said.

Putin added that Russia and China conduct joint exercises, but Moscow also holds drills with other countries.

"We continue (the drills) even despite the events in Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

We still continue. It's all transparent. But this is not a military alliance. And what is the US doing? They are creating more and more alliances," the president said, adding that this gives grounds for analysts to say that the West is building a new axis.

For example, last year NATO agreed on a new strategic concept for the bloc, declaring the alliance global, while earlier this year the UK and Japan signed an agreement on mutual openness, that is, on establishing contacts and developing relations in the military sphere, Putin added.

"This is precisely why Western analysts themselves say • it's not us, they say • that the West is beginning to build a new axis, similar to the one created back in the 1930s by the fascist regimes in Germany and Italy and militarist Japan," the president said.

