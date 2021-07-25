Russia Constantly Perfects Navy Armament, Including Unparalleled Hypersonic Weapons -Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) Russia constantly and successfully refines its naval armament, including cutting-edge hypersonic weapons, and is fully equipped for countering any attack, President Vladimir Putin said Sunday at the parade in St. Petersburg on the 325th anniversary of the Russian Navy.

"On shortest notice, Russia has taken its decent place among the leading maritime powers, has gone through the colossal way of development from the modest boat of Peter the Great's age to the powerful ocean ships and ballistic atomic missile submarines.

[Russia] has acquired long-range and short-range naval aviation, secure coastal defense systems, latest hypersonic precision-guided munition systems that still do not have analogs in the world, which we constantly and successfully perfect," Putin noted.

The Russian Navy is present in nearly the entire world ocean, and thanks to the cutting-edge naval equipment can counter any attack, wherever the enemy is, Putin added.

The day of the Russian Navy is celebrated on the last Sunday of July.