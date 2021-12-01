Russia Contracts Full Cycle Production of Sputnik V in Vietnam

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed an agreement with Russian pharmaceutical holding Binnopharm Group and Vietnamese holding T&T Group to set up a full production cycle of the Sputnik V vaccine in Vietnam, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed an agreement with Russian pharmaceutical holding Binnopharm Group and Vietnamese holding T&T Group to set up a full production cycle of the Sputnik V vaccine in Vietnam, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony was part of a visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Moscow. It was attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh.

Another agreement was signed by the RDIF with Vietnamese investment group Sovico Group and Vietnamese pharmaceutical company Vabiotech, which already produces the Russian vaccine, to bring the bottling and packing of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, its single-dose version, to Vietnam.

"The RDIF is currently collaborating with Vietnamese regulatory authorities to authorize Sputnik Light," the Russian sovereign wealth fund said.

Sputnik V was granted emergency use authorization in Vietnam on March 23.